Man shot and killed after shooting at two Georgia deputies during scuffle, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is conducting an investigation after a man was shot and killed Saturday by deputies in Bulloch County.

According to the GBI, at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, two deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that a man was assaulting his father in a mobile home park.

When deputies arrived, they located the father, who is disabled, with visible injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the GBI, deputies attempted to take Jules Robert Lee, 32, into custody but struggled with him as he resisted.

During the fight, deputies fired their stun guns, which were ineffective.

The GBI says Lee pulled a firearm and fired at the deputies.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both deputies fired shots at Lee, hitting him.

Lee was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Both deputies were uninjured.

Lee’s father was treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: