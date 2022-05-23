Victim fatally shot in Skyway during attempted burglary or car prowl

A man is dead after a shooting in the Skyway area of unincorporated King County Monday morning.

Deputies were called to 80th Avenue South and South 125th Street, very close to Dimmitt Middle School, shortly after 3 a.m.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call about an interrupted car prowl or burglary, according to Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was declared dead at the scene.

Meyer said the medical examiner will officially identify the victim, but said, “we do believe a resident of that home is deceased.”

Family and friends told KIRO 7 that they know who the victim is and that he was trying to stop a car prowler.

Detectives at the scene were focusing on a white Acura that had a yellow tarp covering the passenger’s side of the car.

Police closed 80th Avenue South between 124th and 125th streets during the investigation.

It is not known if there is more than one suspect in the shooting, but no arrests have been made, according to Meyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

