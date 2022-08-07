Man shot, killed at Snohomish home; suspect surrenders to police

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed at a home in Snohomish on Sunday morning, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 6500 block of 57th Avenue Southeast.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies confirmed that a man in his late 50s had been shot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The 30-year-old suspect barricaded themselves on the property, but he eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

The suspect and victim are known to each other and there are no outstanding suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

Major crimes detectives were called to the scene and will be investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story.