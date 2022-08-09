Man shot and killed south of Albert Lea; sheriff releases information about suspect

Aug. 9—A man was shot and killed outside a residence Tuesday afternoon on 160th Street south of Albert Lea.

Authorities are continuing to look for the alleged shooter, identified as Ben Vidal Moreno, 32, who may be in a 2004 white Ford F150 with a license plate of EUZ057, said Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag. The sheriff said Moreno and the man, whose name has not yet been released, knew each other and had previous disagreements.

The Sheriff's Office was called to 75463 160th St., a house on a dead-end road south of Albert Lea and west of Interstate 35, at about 3:30 p.m. for a person who had been shot. Deputies responded to the scene, along with Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Glenville Fire Department.

Freitag and Sheriff's Office Detective Ryan Shea said the man was shot one time and likely died at the scene before authorities arrived. Two people who lived in the home called 911 and one was performing CPR prior to the arrival of law enforcement and paramedics.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and forensics team has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Shea said after the crime scene team is done, the man will be transported for an autopsy. They said it was too soon to comment on the type of weapon used in the shooting.

The street remains blocked off to motorists and the BCA team was expected to arrive this evening.

