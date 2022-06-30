Man shot and killed in South Memphis, police say

A man is dead after a shooting late Wednesday night in South Memphis.

Memphis Police responded to a scene in the 1200 block of Race Street just before 9 p.m.

The victim was found and rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

At 8:51 pm, officers responded to 1211 Race Street. A male victim was located and transported to ROH critical. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The suspects are several black males in a white Infiniti SUV. This is an ongoing investigation. https://t.co/309u6p4nLK pic.twitter.com/ajek06FjAu — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 30, 2022

He was pronounced dead, MPD said.

The suspects were inside a white Infiniti SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

