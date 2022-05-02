Man shot and killed in South Memphis, police say

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in South Memphis.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Alcy Road around 9:47 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

The victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was released.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

