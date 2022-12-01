Man shot and killed in South Memphis, police say

A man was shot and killed in South Memphis Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said officers responded to a shooting on South Lauderdale Street around 10:45 a.m.

A man died at the scene of that shooting, according to police.

The shooter took off in a green car, police said.

If you have any idea who that shooter is or where that person is, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

