Man shot, killed in southeast Charlotte; suspect arrested, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in southeast Charlotte.

The scene of the crime was along Lucy Jane Lane off Sardis Road North near Monroe Road.

Police said Illya Armstead, 28, was the victim, and a person of interest was detained that day.

The suspect, Shaniyah McClain, 19, was taken into custody. She was charged with murder and was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail, CMPD said.

While officers aren’t currently looking for any more suspects in this case, the investigation is still active and ongoing, detectives said.

No further information has been released.