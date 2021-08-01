Man shot and killed in Southeast Raleigh, police say

Julian Shen-Berro
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Southeast Raleigh, as the city continues to see rising gun violence this year.

The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Rock Quarry Road, in the southeastern part of the city, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Charlie Cook Debnam, 31, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his gunshot wound.

The News & Observer has reached out to Raleigh police for more information about the shooting, and whether a suspect or motive had been identified.

Seven people shot in eight days

In the eight days from July 24 to Saturday, seven people were shot in Raleigh.

A drive-by shooting near downtown Tuesday morning injured three people last week, The N&O reported. Three other non-fatal shootings took place in that seven-day span, with people shot on Perry Creek Road, Stony Brook Drive and Shanda Drive.

All victims were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries, police said at the time.

As of July 27, Raleigh had seen 14 people die from gun violence and a total of 467 crimes involving firearms, according to police data. Those figures are both higher than in the previous two years.

In 2020, Raleigh had seen 12 shooting homicides and 370 crimes involving guns by July 27. For 2019, those figures were nine and 351, respectively.

Police are asking those with information about the Saturday fatal shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. Those who provide anonymous tips that help solve cases can earn cash rewards.

