Man shot and killed in southwest Atlanta, police investigating
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a homicide.
APD said on Sunday night, officers were called out to 1993 Bent Creek Way Southwest.
When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and APD later pronounced him dead.
At this time, police have not determined a motive for the shooting or named any suspects.
This shooting happened on the same street as another shooting on Saturday night.
On Saturday night, a person was shot at 1994 Bent Creek Way SW. According to APD, this address is right next door to Sunday night’s shooting on 1993 Bent Creek Way SW.
Police have not confirmed if the shootings are related.
