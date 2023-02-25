Man shot, killed in southwest Bakersfield

Feb. 24—A man was shot and killed Thursday evening in southwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Stockdale Highway around 6:38 p.m. and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound, the agency wrote in a news release. The victim was taken to a hospital, but died of his injuries, police added.

Officers launched a homicide investigation, so anyone with information about this incident is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111, Detective Danni Melendez at 661-326-3919 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.