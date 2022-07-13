Man shot and killed in southwest Louisville identified by authorities

UPDATE: The murder charge against Lackington was dismissed in December 2020, according to court records.

When investigators arrived at a shooting scene late Tuesday at a southwestern Louisville apartment, a man approached them with his hands in the air and eventually told them he pulled the trigger, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Hours later, Edward Lackington, 60, was charged with murder and booked into Metro Corrections.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Steven Oerther, 59. Oerther's home address, 3211 Springfield Drive, indicated he lived in the same apartment complex where the shooting occurred.

Police say Lackington made spontaneous utterances to police about shooting Oerther while still at the scene in the 3200 block of Springfield Drive.

According to his arrest citation, Lackington again confessed to the shooting during his police interview, and witnesses at the scene also identified him as the shooter.

No motive was provided in the arrest report.

Lackington is due Monday in Jefferson District Court for arraignment.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville police: Arrest made in fatal southwest apartment shooting