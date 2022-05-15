Man shot and killed in Southwest Memphis, police say

A man was shot and killed in Southwest Memphis on Sunday afternoon.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of West Levi Road.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of W. Levi. Officers found a male victim on the lot suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect info was given. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips. pic.twitter.com/wBuyolqpNQ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 15, 2022

When officers arrived, a man was lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police also said the man was pronounced dead at the scene,

Call 901-528-CASH with any tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: