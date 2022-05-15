Man shot and killed in Southwest Memphis, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed in Southwest Memphis on Sunday afternoon.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of West Levi Road.

When officers arrived, a man was lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police also said the man was pronounced dead at the scene,

Call 901-528-CASH with any tips.

