Man shot and killed at St. Paul New Year’s gathering is identified

Authorities have identified the man shot and killed early Monday morning at a New Year’s Eve gathering in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood as Abdifatah Abdillahi, 23, of Roseville.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., a 911 caller said they “wanted a group of people removed” from a gathering at a home in the 1600 block of Van Buren Avenue, according to a news release from the police department. While officers were on their way to the scene, more 911 calls came in saying that shots were fired at the gathering. One caller said they were with someone who had been injured and were taking the victim to the hospital. That caller then hung up.

Officers who arrived at the home didn’t find any victims there but were told a man with gunshot wounds was at United Hospital. That man died at the downtown St. Paul hospital shortly afterward, marking the city’s first homicide of 2024 and the earliest of any new year in recent memory.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

