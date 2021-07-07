Man shot and killed on St. Paul's east side is identified

Abby Simons, Star Tribune
·1 min read

St. Paul police have released the identity of a man shot and killed on the city's East Side Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a man shot at 6:40 p.m. discovered Kiefer M. Morgan, 30, inside a home in the 1100 block of Pacific Street. Officers and medics with St. Paul fire attempted to resuscitate Morgan, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said..

Investigators with the police department's homicide unit are working to find witnesses and determine who killed Morgan.

No arrests were made as of Wednesday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

ABBY SIMONS

