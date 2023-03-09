Man shot, killed in St. Petersburg, police say

The body of a man who had been shot to death was found in a St. Petersburg alleyway Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of 22nd Avenue S around 3:30 p.m. and found the man dead, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

The man was described as being in his 40s. The Police Department did not name him or provide additional identifying information about him.

An investigation is underway, the release said.