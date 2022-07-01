Man shot and killed in Statesville, police say

A man is dead after a morning shooting in Statesville on Friday, according to the police department.

Statesville police said they responded to Fifth Street after 4 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

ALSO READ: 19-year-old man killed in shooting, Statesville police say

Shawn Darnell Whren Jr., 31, of Statesville, was found inside a home with a gunshot wound, police said.

Whren was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital where he died from his wounds.

Statesville police said they are conducting an investigation into the shooting.

This is the third deadly shooting on Fifth Street in Statesville since May. A 19-year-old man was killed on June 13 and on May 17 a 40-year-old man was shot and killed outside a car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.

(WATCH BELOW: Police say deadly shooting in Statesville was possibly an accident)