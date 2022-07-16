Man shot and killed in store in Knoxville's Lonsdale neighborhood

A man was fatally shot around 8 p.m. Friday night in a store in the Lonsdale neighborhood northwest of downtown, according to a Knoxville police statement.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting and found a man inside Harb's Market, 3100 Burnside St., who had been shot.

The man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounce dead.

Police are searching for a suspect, though they have not released any details about the person they're looking for, including sex or a physical description. Police also said they do not know a motive for the shooting.

