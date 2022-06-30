Man shot and killed Sunday in Atwater identified by Merced County coroner’s office

A man shot and killed in Atwater on Sunday, has been identified by the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office as 20-year-old Kevin Arias of Atwater, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Officers responded at about 1:20 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of Mitchell Lane, according to the Atwater Police Department. Authorities said arriving officers located Arias lying in the street near the intersection of Mitchell Avenue and Willow Street, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were attempted but Arias was pronounced dead at the scene. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the homicide and are looking for a vehicle described as red sedan that was reported to have been seen leaving the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective-Sgt. Brum or Det. Vargas.