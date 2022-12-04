Man shot and killed Sunday morning in Paterson’s 21st homicide

PATERSON – A 34-year-old city man was fatally shot in Paterson’s 4th Ward Sunday morning, marking the city’s 21st homicide of the year, according to law enforcement officials.

The fatal shooting happened just before 9 a.m. on Harrison Street, near Jelsma Place, officials said. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name or any details of the incident.

November was a particularly peaceful month in the city, with just three shootings. Paterson had gone 35 days without a killing prior to Sunday’s incident, an unusual lull after the city endured back-to-back years with record-setting numbers of homicides – 27 in 2020 and 29 in 2021.

Harrison Street crime scene

So far in 2022, Paterson has had 93 shootings, incidents in which 20 people were killed and 99 injured, according to data compiled by Paterson Press from news released issued by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. One of this year’s homicides resulted from a stabbing.

At this point in 2021, Paterson had had 108 shootings and 113 in 2020.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Man fatally shot in city's 4th Ward