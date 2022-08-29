Man shot and killed Sunday at Vinings apartment complex

Aug. 29—A man was shot and killed at a Vinings apartment complex early Sunday morning, police said.

The Cobb County Police Department responded around 3:53 a.m. Sunday to The District at Vinings apartments at 2800 Paces Ferry Road, according to a news release.

At the scene, police found Demetrius Dow, 40, near the 1400 building, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Dow was treated at the scene but died from his injuries, police said.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 770-499-3945.