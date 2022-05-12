Man shot, killed by SWAT was armed, investigators say

Investigators said a man who was shot and killed by a King County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team on May 4, in Federal Way was armed with a gun.

The SWAT team was attempting to arrest the man for a felony assault.

At about 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, deputies located Cicero Sanchez in the area of the Federal Way Library.

The man fled the scene in an SUV after he “intentionally” struck several deputies’ patrol cars, according to the Valley Independent Investigation Team, which is handling the case.

Law enforcement chased Sanchez and was able to stop the SUV in the area of South 317th Street and 28th Avenue South.

Investigators said deputies tried to arrest Sanchez but encountered a “lethal threat” and deputies fired their weapons. It is unclear whether Sanchez pointed a gun at deputies and fired.

Sanchez died at the scene despite lifesaving measures having been performed, according to investigators.

No deputies were injured.

Washington State Patrol troopers closed the Interstate 5 off-ramps to South 317th Street in Federal Way due to the incident.

Chopper 7 flew over the scene, showing law enforcement vehicles that were circled around an SUV resting against a barricade.

The investigation is ongoing.