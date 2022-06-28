Man shot and killed in Tacoma; at least 14 shot in last three days

A man was shot and killed in Tacoma on Monday night, bringing the total to at least 14 people shot in the last three days in the south Sound.

The latest shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday night in the 800 block of East 65th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his chest.

The man was transported to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Tacoma police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

This fatal shooting comes after a weekend of gun violence in Tacoma.

Thirteen people were shot on Sunday in two separate incidents – eight people were shot at a rave on South Tacoma Way and five people were shot at a home on East 52nd Street.

The 38-year-old man that was killed on East 52nd Street was barely a mile away from Monday nights shooting on East 65th Street.