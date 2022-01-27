Man shot and killed in Tamarac neighborhood

A man was shot and killed in a Tamarac neighborhood with several apartment complexes.

A shooting in the 6100 block of Woodlands Boulevard was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue found an adult male who had been shot, deputies said.

Rescue crews took the man to unspecified hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name was not been released by Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office’s crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.