Man shot and killed in Tampa, police say

Tampa police are investigating a shooting in the Old Seminole Heights area that left one man dead on Tuesday night.

The Tampa Police Department responded to a call on the 5800 block of N 20th Street in reference to a shooting about 10:22 p.m., police said. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Tampa Fire Rescue arrived a short time later and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the victim or release his age.

Police said all the people involved in the shooting remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation. Police said there was not a threat to the community and updates would be provided when available.