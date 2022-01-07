Man who shot, killed teen at Allen Park in Crestview sentenced to 40 years

CRESTVIEW — A 26-year-old man will serve 40 years in prison for the June 24, 2020, murder of Steed Corsey Jr.

Okaloosa County Circuit Judge Terrance Ketchel on Thursday sentenced Malik Cornell Sullivan-Carr of Crestview to 25 years behind bars for second-degree murder with a weapon and 15 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sentences will run consecutively, meaning Sullivan-Carr will spend the next 40 years in prison. Sullivan-Carr was sentenced after reaching a plea agreement with the State Attorney's Office, said Assistant State Attorney Michelle Sandler.

"The reason that we took the plea that we did was at the behest of the family of the victim. It was a resolution that the state and the family came to," Sandler said. "The mother of the victim did come into court and exhibited a great deal of grace by forgiving the defendant on the stand."

The charges stemmed from a murder that occurred near a jogging trail at Allen Park in the area of Benjamin Street in Crestview, according to reports by the Crestview Police Department.

Officers were contacted about 3:30 a.m. after a person walking on the trail discovered a man’s body. Corsey, 19, of Crestview, was found dead from a gunshot wound to his head.

Crestview police investigators worked with the State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to develop leads provided by the residents. The partnership led to Sullivan-Carr’s arrest in August 2020.

Investigators determined Sullivan-Carr and Corsey had gone to the Allen Park walking track together. While there, Sullivan-Carr shot Corsey in the back of the head and killed him instantly, according to police reports.

