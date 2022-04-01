Man shot, killed in tent near homeless encampment in Silver Lake

A man was shot and killed in a tent near a homeless encampment in Silver Lake early Friday.

Police received reports of a shooting victim near Allesandro Way and Glendale Boulevard about 4:30 a.m., said Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in a tent suffering from a gunshot wound, he said.

The unidentified victim, who was described as between the ages of 30 and 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The tent where the victim was found is near a homeless encampment.

No suspects have been arrested and there is no clear motive for the shooting, police said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.