Man shot and killed in Tonto National Forest identified; suspect charged

A man found shot to death on Saturday in the Tonto National Forest was identified by authorities on Monday as 27-year-old Michael Glover of Scottsdale.

According to the Gila County Sheriff's Office, Zachary Michael Dillabough, 27, of Scottsdale, was booked into Gila County Jail and charged with second-degree murder.

At about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a woman reported hearing gunshots said she was heading toward Payson and told officials that she saw another woman running out of the woods, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Police said that the initial call reported that there could be several people involved in the incident.

The Sheriff's Office, along with the Payson Police Department and the Tonto Apache Police Department, responded to the incident.

While deputies interviewed the woman who reported the shooting, additional officers responded to the area north of Payson near the Rim Trail subdivision, where the shooting was believed to have occurred.

The Sheriff's Office said that when officers arrived they found one man dead, identified later as Glover, and Dillabough was taken into custody. Police conducted a search of the surrounding area and found that no one else was involved in the incident.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement also assisted in responding to the incident.

No other information was released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale man shot, killed in Tonto National Forest identified