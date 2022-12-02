Man shot and killed by Topeka police officer had criminal history, records show

Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles holds a news conference Thursday morning at S.W. Hampton and Lincoln after a Topeka police officer fatally shot 28-year-old Dylan D. Wistrom nearby.

Dylan D. Walstrom was no stranger to car theft.

Topeka police found four stolen vehicles on his property while arresting him in July 2018, according to Topeka Capital-Journal archives.

Walstrom subsequently served prison time on a felony theft conviction linked to that case, Kansas Department of Corrections records show.

On Thursday morning, a Topeka police officer's inquiry into a stolen vehicle turned deadly for the 28-year-old Walstrom, authorities say.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation revealed Friday that Walstrom was the man fatally shot by a Topeka police officer that morning after pulling a gun on the officer.

More:Topeka police fatally shot a man as he tried to steal a car with 2 women and a child in it

Topeka officer fired multiple rounds while Walstrom fired one

Walstrom died at the scene after being shot about 6:50 a.m. in an alleyway southeast of S.W. 20th and Lincoln, said Melissa Underwood, communications director for the KBI. The officer's name hasn't been made public.

Preliminary information indicates that the officer saw a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway, Underwood said. Lincoln is located two blocks east of S.W. Washburn Avenue.

"Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen," Underwood said.

The officer approached the vehicle on its passenger’s side, she said.

"He gave several verbal commands to the male driver that were not followed," Underwood said. "Then the man opened the driver’s side door, and the officer met him on that side of the car. The man was armed with a handgun and a close struggle ensued."

During the struggle the officer fired multiple rounds, striking Walstrom, who fired one round, missing the officer, Underwood said.

Topeka police followed their standard protocol by placing the officer on paid administrative leave while the death was being investigated, said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

Story continues

More:Defendant in Topeka downtown shootout wanted to 'take two officers with him': affidavit

Dylan Walstrom served prison time on convictions for drug crime, theft

Walstrom had been on parole since June, according to records posted online by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Those records said Walstrom had served Kansas prison time for:

• A felony drug crime, committed in September 2016.

• Two convictions for felony theft, one each committed in July 2018 and May 2020.

• Interference with a law enforcement officer, committed in July 2019.

• And fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by someone who has two or more convictions for that crime, committed in August 2020.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Man shot to death Thursday by Topeka police had history of car theft