Man shot, killed at Tucker motel after shootout with suspect, police say

A man in his 30s was shot and killed Saturday morning after a shootout at a Tucker motel, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Police said they responded to the Roadway Inn at 1820 Mountain Industrial Boulevard around 11:12 a.m. and located the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim and suspect were involved in an argument when both started to exchange gunfire. The suspect fled on foot and has not been located, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact DeKalb police.

