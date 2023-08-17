Man shot, killed in Tucson suspected of trying to break into home identified

Pima County officials released the identity of a man who was shot and killed last week by a woman after, reports say, he attempted to break into her home in Tucson.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Jayson Magrum by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident took place on Friday at about 2 p.m., near Pyle and Garvey roads in Tucson. Police say that the woman yelled for Magrum to leave her home, but he continued to try to break into the house.

The woman then armed herself with a handgun and fired a shot out of a window to try and scare him away. Magrum then reached inside to try and disarm the woman but was shot during the attempt, the sheriff's office said.

Magrum then collapsed in the driveway and died at the scene. The woman was uninjured and cooperated with authorities, the sheriff's office said.

Magrum was registered as a sex offender in Utah, according to the sheriff's office.

An investigation was ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man killed trying to break into woman's home identified by police