Man shot, killed by Tucson SWAT officer after barricading himself inside home

Pima County investigators released more details days after a man was shot and killed by a Tucson police SWAT officer in mid-July.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is an independent law enforcement agency created to lead criminal investigations that involve other law enforcement agencies in Pima County.

At around 1 p.m. on July 12, the Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a home invasion and armed robbery near the area of Calle Mercurio and Avenida Regulo. Officers learned that a person had been confronted by an armed man, later identified as Daniel Shaheen, 32, according to a news release from the incident team.

Shaheen was located by officers at a home near Park Avenue and 32nd Street. Officers then called for reinforcements from the SWAT and hostage negotiations units after Shaheen barricaded himself, the release said.

Throughout the negotiation, Shaheen showed uncooperative and erratic behavior where he would leave the house frequently with a laser-equipped firearm in his hand, the release stated. Negotiations continued for several hours into the morning of July 13.

At about 3 a.m., Shaheen was seen by SWAT team members standing at a window and pointing a handgun in the direction of officers, according to the statement. A SWAT team member, identified as 9-year Officer Chad Barker, was in an elevated position and fired a single shot from his department-issued rifle and fatally struck Shaheen. A handgun was found laying near Shaheen after the shooting, according to the release.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Sahuarita Police Department were assigned primary responsibility for the criminal investigation of the officer-involved shooting. The incident team said that the Tucson Police Department Office of Professional Standards would conduct a separate but parallel administrative investigation to review the actions of those involved in the shooting, the release states.

All future findings will be presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office when the investigation is complete.

