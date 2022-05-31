A man was shot and killed Tuesday at an apartment. Neighbors thought the shots were firecrackers

To some residents of Mariners Village, gunfire was the last culprit they’d think was behind several pops they heard at the west-side apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

Firecrackers seemed like a more logical explanation. Kids are out of school, they explained. Memorial Day was 24 hours ago.

Then the police “rolled in,” they said.

The residents discovered officers were responding to a call about a person shot at the complex in the 7000 block of Mariner Way. Police at 11:15 a.m. found a man with at least one fatal gunshot wound on the second floor patio of one of the apartments.

Crime scene tape soon went up around the parking lot, blocking resident cars from entering. Neighbors residing directly next to the apartment where the man was found shot dead peered over their own patios and craned their necks to see what occurred.

The sprawling complex has freshly paved roads and faces a pond akin to a small lake. But she and other residents said they’re not surprised to hear gunshots at night. But not in broad daylight.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating a fatal shooting at apartments on Mariner Way in the city's west side Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Lt. Shane Foley with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at the scene said detectives have spoken to several witnesses and are determining what may have occurred before the shooting, which police believe was not a random act. Foley said police are “hopeful” there is video evidence of anyone involved leaving the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen or captured video of the shooting, or somebody leaving the area around the time it occurred, to contact Detective Chris Craighill at 317-327-3475 or chris.craighill@indy.gov.

Foley noted the department has recently made several arrests in homicide cases and credited the fact to people relaying information to investigators about killings.

“In recent weeks and months, despite the incidents of violence that we’ve seen, what we’ve also seen is that when people come forward and they provide information to our homicide detectives, they’re able to be successful in getting justice for the families for the victims,” Foley said.

Earlier this month, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced murder charges were brought against seven people in recent homicides.

Prosecutor Ryan Mears said the office relied on investigators’ firearm tracing and electronic evidence for its ability to file the charges. He said in each case, however, prosecutors heavily depended on information that witnesses provided to investigators to bring the charges.

Anyone with information about the killing on Mariner Way can make anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

