Man shot, killed Tuesday night in West Memphis, police say

A man was shot and killed in West Memphis late Tuesday night.

On Jun. 21 at approximately 9:50 PM, the West Memphis police department responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of East Barton Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man shot, officials said.

Police also said that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information call West Memphis Police at 870-732-7554.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







