Man shot, killed underneath bridge in northeast Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating a shooting underneath a bridge that left a man dead Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Cheshire Bridge Road and Lenox Road for a person down around 7:30 p.m.

Officers on the scene found a man dead underneath the bridge with an apparent gunshot wound.

Homicide investigators are still working to learn what led up to the man’s death.

His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call police.

