Man shot, killed at Upper Land Park housing complex. Sacramento police looking for suspect

A man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the Upper Land Park neighborhood of Sacramento, and police are looking for the suspect.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of Kit Carson Street, not far from Broadway, in the Alder Grove public housing complex, formerly known as New Helvetia.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with at least one gunshot wound, and began life-saving measures, according to a department news release. Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived shortly after and took over, but the man died at the scene.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has not yet announced the identity of the victim.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the shooting to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.