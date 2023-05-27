Man, shot and killed in Uptown Charlotte, police say

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in Uptown Charlotte.

Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 500 block of West 3rd Street around 1:30 a.m.

Once they arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound.

There is no word on if there are any suspects in custody.

The investigation into the case is active and ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Detective B. Sinnott s the lead detective assigned to this case. You can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

