Man shot and killed Wednesday on Wheatridge Drive identified by Pueblo coroner

A man who was shot and killed early Wednesday morning has been identified by the Pueblo County coroner.

Angelo Isahia Rodgers, 22, of Pueblo, was killed by gunshot wounds in the 0-100 block of Wheatridge Drive, the coroner said Friday afternoon.

Angelo Isahia Rodgers, 22, of Pueblo was struck by gunfire during an incident on 11/29/2023 in the 0-100 Block of Wheatridge. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. An autopsy is scheduled. His Next-of-Kin has been notified. pic.twitter.com/TjEQ3cJsB6 — Pueblo County Coroner (@CoronerPueblo) December 1, 2023

Officers responded to the area at approximately 3:19 a.m. Wednesday after a caller reported several shots fired, Pueblo police said in a news release Wednesday evening.

Officers located Rodgers in a vehicle on the street, police said. He was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment but later died at the hospital.

Pueblo police crimes against persons detectives and the department's crime scene investigations units are investigating the death as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled and the victim's next-of-kin has been notified, according to the coroner.

No arrests have been made in the case and the police investigation is ongoing. The fatal shooting marked the 23rd homicide in Pueblo of 2023.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged by the Pueblo Police Department to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to the Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Man shot and killed Wednesday in Pueblo identified by county coroner