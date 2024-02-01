Man shot, killed in west Charlotte parking lot, police say

A man has died after being shot in a parking lot in west Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Pitts Drive near L.C. Coleman Park.

Police said they received several calls regarding shots being fired in the area.

At the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased by MEDIC.

Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with CMPD about the investigation.

“There’s no ongoing threat to the community at this time. We have some limited information that there was an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot prior to us getting the call. But that’s the extent of what we know so far,” Major Dave Johnson explained.

Neighbors told White that they heard gunshots while inside their homes.

“I heard a ‘pop pop pop pop,’” resident Curtis Stone said. “Saw the cops fly down the street.”

Mia Billings said she has lived in the area for 11 years and she is tired of the violence.

“We have gunshots out here. I mean it’s constant. I know I am in fear.,” Billings explained. “Those bullets don’t have eyes, and they move fast.”

She said she wants the community to come together to address the problem.

“The neighbors even stand up, be a part of. Let’s make the change. Let’s make it better,” Billings said.

Police have not announced any suspects in connection with this case.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

