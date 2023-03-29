Phoenix police.

Phoenix police are investigating the shooting death of an unidentified man on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting near North 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road just before 10 p.m., where they found a man lying on the sidewalk with severe gunshot wounds, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the area as well and attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Phoenix homicide detectives took over the investigation, which remained open. The suspect was still outstanding, according to police.

Additional information regarding details of the shooting and the man's identity were not released by police.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shot, killed in west Phoenix; investigation underway