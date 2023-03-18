Man shot, killed while driving in Wadesboro, deputies say

A man died after being shot while driving in Anson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they are investigating a homicide after the man was shot and killed as he drove on Airport Road in Wadesboro on Friday.

ALSO READ: Family hopes to find answers in Anson County man’s death

The sheriff’s office told Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis that the shooting is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: As court injunction denied, Anson County swears in Howell as sheriff)