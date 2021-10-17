Man shot, killed while driving in Chesapeake

Jessica Nolte, The Virginian-Pilot
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed while driving early Sunday morning in Chesapeake.

Police received separate reports at 1:28 a.m. about shots fired in the area of Indian River Road and Sparrow Road and a car crash with injuries at Indian River Road and Oaklette Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the driver had gunshot wounds and was unconscious and unresponsive, according to a news release from police. The driver was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the car had multiple bullet holes and was found on a raised median.

The driver — who has not been identified — was the only person in the car, according to the release.

Police have not identified any suspects.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

