Man shot, killed while reportedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Issaquah

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Issaquah, after a woman allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend as he was trying to break into her apartment.

According to local police taskforce, the man reportedly broke into the woman’s apartment just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The woman then shot and killed him, in what’s being described as a “domestic violence incident.”

It’s now under investigation by the taskforce.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.



