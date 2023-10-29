Man shot and killed while riding bicycle in Woodlawn, police say

A bicyclist was shot and killed Saturday night in Woodlawn, according to Chicago police.

A man was shot in the neck at about 9:53 p.m. while riding his bike on the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Champlain Avenue, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the man to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said no suspects are in custody and they are investigating the shooting.

