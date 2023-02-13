Man shot, killed while walking to Atlanta store, police investigating

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead on Sunday afternoon.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to 2070 Alison Court SW around 1:43 p.m. after reports of a person shot.

When they got to the scene they located the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital where he died.

During the initial investigation police learned the victim was walking to the store when shots from an unknown car were fired.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Atlanta police.

