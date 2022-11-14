Man shot, killed while walking in Newport News, police say

A man was killed in a shooting in Newport News on Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to the first block of Traverse Road at about 3:40 p.m. following a report of a shooting. They found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds, who died at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was walking when he was shot. Police have not released any information about the perpetrator.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.

