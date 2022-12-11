Man shot, killed while walking by suspect who chased him on foot, DeKalb police say

The DeKalb County police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 8 a.m.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road after reports of a person shot.

A 43-year-old man was found dead on the scene from gunshot wounds.

During the initial investigation, police learned the victim was walking down Candler Road when the suspect chased him down and shot him multiple times before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact DeKalb Police.

