Man shot and killed at Whitehaven motel, police say
A man was shot and killed overnight at a motel in Whitehaven.
Memphis Police confirmed the shooting happened around midnight at the Memory Lane Inn at 3524 Elvis Presley Blvd.
Investigators were still at the scene when FOX13′s cameras arrived.
No suspect information has been released.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH.
