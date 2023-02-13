Man shot, killed in Wilkinsburg on Sunday

Feb. 12—Allegheny County Police are seeking information after a man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in Wilkinsburg.

According to Allegheny County 911, the county's homicide unit responded to a request for assistance around 2:49 p.m. in the 100 block of Bryn Mawr Court.

When first responders arrived, they discovered a man had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man's name has not been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Callers can remain anonymous.

