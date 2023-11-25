Man shot, killed in Wilmington brings Delaware gunfire death toll to 38 this year

Wilmington police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday in the 1100 block of Read St.

Police responded to the area around 1:49 p.m. Friday. There, they found a 36-year-old man who was shot. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released.

In 2017, Delaware Online/The News Journal began to log every shooting that is reported in the state, as there was and continues to be no public database of these acts of violence. Since our tracking began, there have been more than 1,100 shootings.

There have been 197 people shot this year in Delaware, 38 of them fatally, according to the database maintained by Delaware Online/The News Journal. These figures are similar to last year at this time: 195 people shot in the state with 35 of them dying. However, the number of people shot this year is down about 28% compared with 2021. In 2021 through Nov. 25, 273 people had been shot, 56 of them fatally.

Contact reporter Cameron Goodnight at cgoodnight@delawareonline.com or by calling or texting 302-324-2208. Follow him on Twitter at @CamGoodnight.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Man killed in Wilmington is 197th person shot in Delaware in 2023